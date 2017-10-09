Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Price

News articles about Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dunkin’ Brands Group earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.8849271088266 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ DNKN) opened at 55.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.24. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.77 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 141.72% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DNKN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

In other Dunkin’ Brands Group news, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 33,000 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

