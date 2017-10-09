PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Global Payments by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $143,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 84.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 28.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE GPN) opened at 96.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.76 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.59.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $792,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $58,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

