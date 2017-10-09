PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) in a research report report published on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a $139.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $138.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.75.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) opened at 135.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $136.92.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,613,074.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 34.0% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

