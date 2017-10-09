PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Badger Meter worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 24,345.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,496,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 34.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after buying an additional 244,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,718,000 after buying an additional 180,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 833.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 116,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-sells-2120-shares-of-badger-meter-inc-bmi.html.

In other Badger Meter news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $736,065.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $127,378.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,223 shares in the company, valued at $550,157.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,340 shares of company stock worth $2,859,651. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Badger Meter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) opened at 50.15 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.