PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in El Paso Electric Company (EE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in El Paso Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in El Paso Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in El Paso Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in El Paso Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in El Paso Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) opened at 56.85 on Monday. El Paso Electric Company has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.47.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Paso Electric Company will post $2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

El Paso Electric Company is a public utility company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts (MW).

