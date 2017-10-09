PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) opened at 22.20 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

