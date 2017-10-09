Pivotal Research Begins Coverage on Tech Data Corporation (TECD)

Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tech Data Corporation from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tech Data Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Tech Data Corporation alerts:

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) opened at 92.47 on Friday. Tech Data Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Tech Data Corporation had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tech Data Corporation will post $8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pivotal Research Begins Coverage on Tech Data Corporation (TECD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/pivotal-research-begins-coverage-on-tech-data-corporation-tecd.html.

In related news, CFO Alain Amsellem sold 1,000 shares of Tech Data Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $104,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,780,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,820,000 after acquiring an additional 927,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,039,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,258,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 37.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after acquiring an additional 214,058 shares during the period.

Tech Data Corporation Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.