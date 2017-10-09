Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYAD. BidaskClub lowered Celyad SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Celyad SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Celyad SA alerts:

Shares of Celyad SA (CYAD) traded down 2.04% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $571.02 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. Celyad SA has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $64.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/piper-jaffray-companies-reaffirms-overweight-rating-for-celyad-sa-cyad.html.

About Celyad SA

Celyad SA, formerly Cardio3 Biosciences SA is a Belgium-based drug developing company. The Company develops stem cell-based therapies for cardiovascular disease. The Company focuses on developing regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. The Company’s product, C-Cure, allows the differentiation of a patient’s own cells into cardiopoeitic cells which grow into new heart cells and repair heart muscle.

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.