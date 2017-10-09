Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) a $32.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) opened at 28.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Edwards sold 3,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Neff sold 4,799 shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $128,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,254 shares of company stock valued at $713,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,101,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

