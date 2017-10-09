Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Shares Sold by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,172 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.40 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,391. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew F. Cates bought 350 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.37 per share, with a total value of $47,379.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,445.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $161,102 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) opened at 150.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average is $158.82. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources Company will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $233.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Scotiabank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

