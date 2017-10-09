Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Holdings Lifted by Friedberg Investment Management

Friedberg Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Friedberg Investment Management’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) traded up 0.17% on Monday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 264,528 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 30th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

