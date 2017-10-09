Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.5% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on Phillips 66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Howard Weil raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

Phillips 66 (PSX) opened at 92.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.19. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

