Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFE. Cowen and Company set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Pfizer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) opened at 36.05 on Friday. Pfizer has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $36.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

