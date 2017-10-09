Petrus Resources Ltd to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Petrus Resources in a research note issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Petrus Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRQ. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Petrus Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) opened at 2.68 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company’s market cap is $132.46 million.

In related news, Director Don Gray acquired 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.24 per share, with a total value of C$421,120.00. Insiders have acquired 741,600 shares of company stock worth $1,717,884 in the last three months.

Petrus Resources Ltd. is an oil and gas company. The Company focuses on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta. The Company has production and growth opportunities in approximately three areas within the province of Alberta, including Ferrier, Central Alberta and the central Rocky Mountain foothills region.

