People s United Financial Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global Holdings were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings in the second quarter worth about $290,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE ASH) opened at 66.83 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $128.19. The company’s market cap is $4.17 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Ashland Global Holdings had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global Holdings’s payout ratio is currently -25.42%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global Holdings in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global Holdings from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Ashland Global Holdings Company Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

