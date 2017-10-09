People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,796,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,844,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,399,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,817,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,584,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) opened at 15.94 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $16.20 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio is -15.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/people-s-united-financial-inc-cuts-position-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-limited-teva.html.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.