People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Deere & by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $1,041,869.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,843.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $654,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock worth $14,185,962. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE DE) opened at 128.13 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $129.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Deere & Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

