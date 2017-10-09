Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Acal plc (ACL)

Acal plc (LON:ACL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.78) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 339 ($4.50) target price on shares of Acal plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Acal plc (ACL) opened at 306.75 on Monday. Acal plc has a 52 week low of GBX 203.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 332.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 301.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.27. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 193.41 million.

About Acal plc

ACAL plc designs, manufactures and distributes electronic products and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Custom Distribution and Design & Manufacturing. The Custom Distribution segment provides customized electronic, photonic and medical products to the industrial, medical and healthcare markets, both from a range of international suppliers and from the Company’s Design & Manufacturing division.

