Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese Corporation by 24.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Corporation during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celanese Corporation during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Celanese Corporation by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Corporation by 6.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese Corporation alerts:

WARNING: “Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,231 Celanese Corporation (CE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/peapack-gladstone-financial-corp-purchases-shares-of-2231-celanese-corporation-ce.html.

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.48. 191,493 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Celanese Corporation had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Celanese Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Celanese Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Celanese Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.05.

Celanese Corporation Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.