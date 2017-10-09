PDT Partners LLC Has $314,000 Position in CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 85.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) opened at 16.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $899.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.90. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. CBIZ had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

