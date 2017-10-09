PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Ituran Location and Control as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 656,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 304,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) opened at 37.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.53 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications.

