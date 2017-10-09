PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in inTEST Co. (INTT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSEMKT:INTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of inTEST at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 38.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 45.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth $301,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 502.1% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get inTEST Co. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $52,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $81,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,673 over the last 90 days.

INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

inTEST Co. (NYSEMKT INTT) opened at 8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.57. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in inTEST Co. (INTT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/pdt-partners-llc-acquires-new-position-in-intest-co-intt.html.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal, mechanical and electrical products that are used by semiconductor manufacturers in conjunction with automated test equipment (ATE), in the testing of integrated circuit (ICs). The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Products, Mechanical Products and Electrical Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSEMKT:INTT).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.