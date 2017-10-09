PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Energy Inc. operates as a petroleum refiner and supplier. The Company offers unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. Its refineries are located in Toledo, Ohio, Delaware City, Delaware and Paulsboro, New Jersey. The company sells its products in the northeast and Midwest United States, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. PBF Energy Inc. is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Energy Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBF. Scotiabank set a $24.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered PBF Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE PBF) opened at 26.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.89 billion.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/pbf-energy-inc-pbf-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PBF Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Creative Planning raised its position in PBF Energy by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.