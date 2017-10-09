PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stake Decreased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135,785 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.10% of PayPal Holdings worth $62,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 90,000 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $9,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,351 shares of company stock worth $15,302,809. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Monday, June 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal Holdings to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of PayPal Holdings from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 66.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $66.41.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

