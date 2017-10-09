Patheon NV (PTHN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Patheon NV earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9446256842958 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTHN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patheon NV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Patheon NV in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Patheon NV (NASDAQ PTHN) opened at 34.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85. Patheon NV has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

Patheon NV Company Profile

Patheon N.V. is a provider of outsourced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Drug Product Services (DPS), Pharmaceutical Development Services (PDS) and Drug Substance Services (DSS). The DPS segment is engaged in manufacturing and packaging for approved prescription, over-the-counter (OTC) and nutritional products.

