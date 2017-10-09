Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their hold rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.88.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) opened at 177.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.42. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.77 and a 12 month high of $178.39.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $79,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $437,368.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,721.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $878,913 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 31.6% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in the first quarter worth $112,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 20.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

