Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 30,174 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (MMS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Maximus worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,150,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, President Bruce Caswell sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $497,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 3,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,181 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) opened at 65.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.12 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.43%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $66.00 price objective on Maximus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

