Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 46,154 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,154 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Assured Guaranty worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,049,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 68.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,605,000 after buying an additional 489,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,755,000 after buying an additional 112,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 228.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 271,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 123.7% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE AGO) opened at 37.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.65. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.25% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post $4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

