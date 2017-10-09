Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 61,882 Shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DISH Network Corporation were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in DISH Network Corporation by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 168,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in DISH Network Corporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DISH Network Corporation during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in DISH Network Corporation by 29.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 129,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in DISH Network Corporation during the second quarter worth about $883,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network Corporation alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $44,438.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165 shares in the company, valued at $9,340.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Lynch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,884 shares of company stock worth $1,543,036. 49.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) opened at 53.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.99. DISH Network Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. DISH Network Corporation had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Corporation will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 61,882 Shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-acquires-61882-shares-of-dish-network-corporation-dish.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of DISH Network Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.50 price target on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

About DISH Network Corporation

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.