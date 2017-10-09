Pandora Media, Inc. (P) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pandora Media, Inc. operates as a provider of Internet radio in the United States. It provides services to traditional computers, smartphones, such as Android phones, Blackberry phones and the iPhone. When a listener enters a single song, artist, composer or genre to start a station, its mathematical algorithms combine the genes cataloged with individual and collective feedback to suggest songs and build personalized playlists. The Company also offers advertising solutions addressing advertising markets: online display, rich media and video, mobile and broadcast radio. Pandora Media, Inc., formerly known as Savage Beast Technologies Incorporated, is based in Oakland, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on P. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Pandora Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.76.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) opened at 8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company’s market cap is $1.97 billion.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.51 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 39.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pandora Media will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,538 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $55,049.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 10,322 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $86,911.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,002.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,366 shares of company stock valued at $564,822. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

