Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Shares Sold by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 8,719.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,430,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,046,000 after acquiring an additional 191,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,097,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,426,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,509,000 after acquiring an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,459,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,005,000 after acquiring an additional 96,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) opened at 116.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $78.03 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post $6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $707,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,289,073.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. BidaskClub lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Packaging Corporation of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

