Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel acquired 4,000 shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $278,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Kane sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $154,032.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $340,377. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) traded down 0.28% on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,903 shares. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.35%.

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), which operates in northern and central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

