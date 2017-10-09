Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Stake Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Oxford Industries worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $106,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 79.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) opened at 64.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $76.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, other owned brands and licensed brands, as well as private label apparel products. It distributes its lifestyle branded products through its direct to consumer channels, consisting of its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores and its e-commerce sites for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, and through its wholesale distribution channels.

