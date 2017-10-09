OxFORD Asset Management LLP Invests $1.81 Million in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Stock

OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,580.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 25,506 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $1,221,482.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan G. Drachman sold 10,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $545,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,308. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) opened at 57.51 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.23 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

