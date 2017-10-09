OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires 2,703 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of J & J Snack Foods Corp. worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 2,268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ JJSF) opened at 131.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.75. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $102.81 and a 12-month high of $143.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. J & J Snack Foods Corp. had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.55%. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post $4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

