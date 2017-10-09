Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 323,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,292,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,129,000 after acquiring an additional 160,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 25,072.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William P. Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $381,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,390,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,679. Insiders own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.90. 17,265 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.28. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $84.05.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post $3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

