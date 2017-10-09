Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 2,210 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Novartis AG accounts for about 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Novartis AG by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,693,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,199,000 after purchasing an additional 446,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Novartis AG by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,328,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis AG by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,505,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,050,000 after purchasing an additional 384,262 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Novartis AG by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,241,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Novartis AG by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,036,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,390,000 after purchasing an additional 151,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG (NVS) traded down 0.09% on Monday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 314,968 shares. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Novartis AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Novartis AG from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.12.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

