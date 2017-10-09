Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA) Stake Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Orbital ATK worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orbital ATK by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orbital ATK by 17,832.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,090,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,989 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orbital ATK by 79.1% in the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 235,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Orbital ATK by 71.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbital ATK in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

OA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CL King cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.28.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $40,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank L. Jr. Culbertson sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $211,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,002 shares of company stock worth $316,492 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA) opened at 133.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of -0.31. Orbital ATK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $134.59.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 6.11%. Orbital ATK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orbital ATK, Inc. will post $6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

