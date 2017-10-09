Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. Analysts Give Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) a $185.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $185.00 target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a $172.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.39.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) opened at 157.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $183.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average is $164.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $164,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,248,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $544,809,000 after buying an additional 129,106 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

