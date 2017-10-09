Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) opened at 52.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The company’s market cap is $1.96 billion. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.08 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Benchmark Co. boosted their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Omnicell from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,094 shares of company stock worth $9,094,791. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

