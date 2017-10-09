Omega Protein Corporation (OME) Shares Up 0.2%

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 443,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 305,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OME shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Protein Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Protein Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Omega Protein Corporation from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Omega Protein Corporation alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.44 million. Omega Protein Corporation had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omega Protein Corporation will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Omega Protein Corporation’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fondren Management LP increased its holdings in Omega Protein Corporation by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Omega Protein Corporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Protein Corporation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Omega Protein Corporation by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 198,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Omega Protein Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Omega Protein Corporation (OME) Shares Up 0.2%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/omega-protein-corporation-ome-shares-up-0-2.html.

Omega Protein Corporation Company Profile

Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional products company that develops, produces and delivers nutritious products. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The Company’s animal nutrition segment consists of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc (Omega Protein) and Omega Shipyard, Inc (Omega Shipyard).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Protein Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Protein Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.