OLD National Bancorp IN Has $25.32 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,080.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,007.29 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.04.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ GOOGL) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $998.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,799 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $947.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $743.59 and a 52 week high of $1,008.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

