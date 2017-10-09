OFG Bancorp (OFG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in a research note published on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $11.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of OFG Bancorp (OFG) opened at 8.85 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $388.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

