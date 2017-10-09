Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.40. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 2,320,419 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

The stock’s market cap is $2.00 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $96,338.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 37.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,755,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 84.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 831,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 381,210 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

