Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 100,947.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,302,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,300,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,544,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,667,392,000 after buying an additional 186,756 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,189,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 401.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 158,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,100,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $783,286,000 after buying an additional 93,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.20, for a total transaction of $2,674,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.39, for a total value of $701,046.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,874,850 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,023.89 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,109.80.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 989.58 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.10 and a 52 week high of $1,083.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $966.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $961.29. The company has a market capitalization of $475.37 billion, a PE ratio of 251.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.00). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $37.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

