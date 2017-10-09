NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their sell rating on shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.92.

NuVasive (NASDAQ NUVA) opened at 56.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 1.04. NuVasive has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $81.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Michael Leddy purchased 7,850 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.88 per share, with a total value of $501,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.52 per share, with a total value of $123,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $955,598. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $320,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,908,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,344 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,761,000 after acquiring an additional 517,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 26,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 982,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 978,631 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

