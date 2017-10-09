Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NEX Group PLC (NXG)

Numis Securities Ltd reissued their hold rating on shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.30) target price on the stock.

NXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.75) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NEX Group PLC from GBX 563 ($7.47) to GBX 728 ($9.66) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 638 ($8.46) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 645.17 ($8.56).

NEX Group PLC (LON NXG) opened at 653.50 on Friday. NEX Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 445.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 690.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.43 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 657.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 637.09.

NEX Group PLC Company Profile

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

