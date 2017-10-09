Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms Buy Rating for Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group PLC in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR) opened at 140.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.96. Motorpoint Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 119.69 and a 52 week high of GBX 199.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 140.77 million.

About Motorpoint Group PLC

Motorpoint Group plc is an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal business is the sale of vehicles, of which are approximately two years old and which have covered over 15,000 miles. The Company sells vehicles from brands representing vehicle sales in the United Kingdom, with models from Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi and BMW.

