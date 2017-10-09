Numeric Investors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Markel Corporation (MKL)

Numeric Investors LLC cut its stake in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Markel Corporation were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Corporation by 40.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Markel Corporation by 138.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Corporation in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Markel Corporation by 775.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Corporation in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) opened at 1076.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,049.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,002.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.03. Markel Corporation has a 12-month low of $811.05 and a 12-month high of $1,086.99.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $3.67. Markel Corporation had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Corporation will post $27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,054.03, for a total transaction of $105,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $26,935,736.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.48, for a total value of $4,163,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,816,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Markel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Markel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Markel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,050.00 target price on Markel Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

Markel Corporation Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

