Numeric Investors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Numeric Investors LLC reduced its stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair in the second quarter worth $3,395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,976,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 51.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,011,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised Praxair from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS AG raised Praxair from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Praxair in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX) opened at 141.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.34. Praxair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.43 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 14.10%. Praxair’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Praxair, Inc. will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Praxair’s payout ratio is 58.88%.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

